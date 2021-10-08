Woody Harrelson allegedly punches a man who took photos of his daughter, but the actor is not charged.

According to authorities, Woody Harrelson got into an argument with an aggressive photographer who wouldn’t stop taking shots of him and his daughter at a hotel in Washington, D.C.

A man began photographing Harrelson and one of his three kids on the rooftop of the Watergate Hotel on Wednesday night. The 60-year-old actor apparently urged the man, whose identity was not revealed, to stop, but he allegedly refused.

As the man allegedly continued to snap the father and daughter, Harrelson got into a physical altercation with him and punched him, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, authorities were dispatched to the area. According to police, Harrelson struck the man in self-defense, although witness testimony indicate that the other man, not the actor, was the aggressor. Harrelson was not charged with anything.

When police arrived on the hotel’s roof deck, they stated the man appeared inebriated. When the “Zombieland” star requested the other man to stop taking pictures, the other man lunged at him and tried to seize him by the neck, according to investigators.

A witness to the event, who did not want to be identified, backed Harrelson’s story, telling police that the man rushed at him.

According to Page Six, Harrelson has three kids with wife Laura Louie: Deni, 28, Zoe, 25, and Makani, 15, but it was unclear which of them was with him that night.

The individual was taken to his hotel room after the incident and questioned by authorities. The man’s identity has not been revealed since charges are still pending. The photographer’s name will be published after the initial inquiry is completed and charges are filed.

When pressed for comment after the incident, neither the Watergate Hotel nor Harrelson’s representatives responded.

Harrelson is presently filming for an upcoming HBO miniseries about the Watergate crisis in Washington, D.C. Due to a yelling altercation involving director David Mandel and a prop department member, production on the five-part limited series “The White House Plumbers” was previously put on hold.

According to Deadline, work on the series began on Aug. 12 after authorities ended their investigation into Mandel’s on-set outburst, which was captured on audio recording.