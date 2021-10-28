‘Wonder Woman’s’ (Wonder Woman’s) (Wonder Woman’s) Lynda Carter Opens Up After Losing Her 37-Year Husband: ‘Totally terrifying.’

Lynda Carter, actress of “Wonder Woman,” is speaking up about her emotional state months after the death of her husband of 37 years, Robert Altman.

During an interview with People, the 70-year-old actress, who was the first to bring Diana Prince to life in the 1970s, spoke about her sadness, saying that she was scared of starting a new chapter in her life without her spouse.

“I want to learn who I am in the next phase of my life. It’s completely terrifying. Without Robert, I’m not sure who I am “Altman died in February of myelofibrosis, a rare blood malignancy, according to Carter.

As she remarked, the actress was teary-eyed “It continues to pique my interest. I can’t believe I’ve misplaced him, “according to the news source.

At a dinner sponsored by Maybelline in 1982, Carter met the Washington, D.C. lawyer. She was the company’s face, while Altman was the parent company’s attorney.

The actress was divorcing her first husband, Hollywood manager Ron Samuels, at the time, and “was not prepared to meet someone new.” Carter remarked. She and Altman, on the other hand, had an instant connection and chemistry.

They fell in love and married on January 29, 1984. James, 33, and Jessica, 31, are their two children, both of whom followed in their father’s footsteps and became lawyers.

Looking back on their marriage, Carter shared that, like any other love story, they had their ups and downs, but they overcame them all together.

“We’d been through ups and downs, ins and outs, and I’d never felt the love, support, and thrill of having a guy like this in my life,” she told the site.

When Altman was accused of fraud in a bank scandal in 1992, Carter stood by him. He was later found not guilty on all counts. When she acknowledged to having an alcohol problem, the lawyer backed her up and encouraged her to seek help. Her late husband merely wanted her to be “healthy, happy, and OK,” according to the “Sky High” actress. Carter turned to music to cope with the loss of Altman after his death. She’ll release her song “Human and Divine” on Friday, which she wrote in honor of him and their marriage.

She explained, “It was a true romance.” “I was really trying to define love and loss and make sure it was about love’s human-ness,” says the author. Carter’s part will be reprised. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.