‘Wonder Woman’s’ (Wonder Woman’s) (Wonder Woman’s) Gal Gadot’s Reaction To Landing The Villain Role In The ‘Snow White’ Film

Gal Gadot's Reaction To Landing The Villain Role In The 'Snow White' Film

Gal Gadot has acknowledged her delight at landing the villain role in Disney’s live-action “Snow White” adaption.

The “Wonder Woman” actress, 36, gave her reaction to earning the legendary part during an interview on the red carpet at the screening of her new Netflix film, “Red Notice,” shortly after news broke that she is in final negotiations to play the Evil Queen in the future film.

“First and foremost, I’m ecstatic that this is, like, an iconic character.” Gadot told Entertainment Tonight’s Matt Cohen, “I’m delighted to create an iconic evil character in my own voice.”

“I’m very, very, very excited and looking forward to portraying the Evil Queen,” she continued, before deviously snapping her hands together to show off her take on a Disney villain. “Mirror, mirror on the wall,” says the narrator. “I’m very excited!” Shortly after her role in “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves” was announced, Gadot took a stone-faced selfie on Instagram and Twitter. Fans marveled over the actress’s makeup-free shot on social media, and she earned a lot of love.

Except for Gadot and Rachel Zegler, who will play Snow White, no further casting news for Disney’s impending live-action production has been revealed so far. Maria will be played by Zegler in the planned film adaption of “West Side Story.” According to Entertainment Weekly, Marc Webb will direct the “Snow White” film, with Marc Platt serving as producer. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who worked on “La La Land,” “The Greatest Showman,” and “Dear Evan Hansen,” will write new music for the film, which will be added to the already famous score.

While fans will have to wait a while to witness Gadot’s take on the Wicked Queen, she will give them a taste of her take on a film adversary in “Red Notice,” in which she portrays a renowned art thief who goes head-to-head with an equally evil conman played by Ryan Reynolds.

When an FBI agent, played by Dwayne Johnson, issues an Interpol-issued red alert on the criminal masterminds, the two will be put to the test.

“The twists and turns are the reason why I adore this movie so much,” Gadot stated of the Netflix drama.

"The twists and turns are the reason why I adore this movie so much," Gadot stated of the Netflix drama.

"It's a bit of a shock. It's amusing, and it's action that makes you feel good. It's a fantastic film." "Red Notice" has been activated.