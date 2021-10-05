Woman saves £300 on ensembles inspired by ‘Sex and the City’ from ASOS, Very, and other retailers.

The clothing from Sex and the City are still famous, and one fan has created a wardrobe inspired by the show using sites like Asos and Very.

Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Kristin Davis) are four New York-based ladies (Cynthia Nixon).

When it first aired on television in 1998, people were enthralled by the main characters’ outfits.

Customers at River Island are lining up to buy a ‘stunning’ puffer coat that ‘looks cosy.’

The film series gained a new following when it premiered in 2008, delivering design inspiration on the big screen. The frenzy is ramping up again, with a reboot on the way.

Nicole, a social media assistant and fashion influencer from the North West, is one of the people who has been inspired by the clothing in the Sex and the City franchise.

The 23-year-old has recently purchased a wardrobe inspired by Sex and the City for less than £300.

“I centered the haul on Sex and the City because I adore the series and because it transformed the way women dressed at the time,” Nicole told lovethesales.com. They started trends and defied a slew of fashion conventions. They introduced a sense of fashion freedom, allowing you to wear whatever you choose and feel good about yourself.

“My favorite character is Carrie because she is driven and tenacious. She isn’t flawless, which I believe makes her both personable and encouraging. For years, I’ve admired the elegance of Sex and the City, but like most people, I can’t afford Manolo Blahniks or the other high-end labels that the cast wears.

“It inspired me to reproduce some of the iconic looks from the original series, but I was able to do so at a significant discount. I scoured various sales sites and marketplaces in search of the finest bargains, hoping to get more for less.”

Nicole looked at a variety of brands to locate the perfect costumes at a reasonable price.

“The first item I spotted in the sales was the faux fur coat from ASOS,” Nicole told lovethesales.com. I searched Pinterest for ‘Sex and the City fur coat discounts’ and discovered a plethora.” “The summary comes to an end.”