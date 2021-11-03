Woman is stuck in her home because she is ‘frightened’ of what she will discover when she returns.

A woman is afraid to leave her house because she is afraid of what she will discover when she returns.

Lilly Vaughan, 62, has lived in her St Helens home for ten years and has been flooded five times, leaving her property ‘ruined.’

The flooding started five years ago, when she returned home from a BBQ in July 2016 to find her hallway flooded, which she felt was caused by someone “pouring through the letterbox as a joke.”

From the beginning of next year, state pension payouts may be restructured.

“When I originally moved in, it didn’t happen for a few years, and nobody had spoken anything to me,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“I went to a BBQ around the corner one day, and it started raining.” I made the decision to return home while it was raining.

“I honestly thought someone had poured water through my letterbox when I got home.” It took me nearly an hour to mop it all up, but it had also made its way into my living room and under the rugs.

“But at the time, I didn’t think much of it and just got everything sorted.”

Lilly and her son Danny relocated from Liverpool to their home on Kimberley Avenue in Thatto Heath in 2010, the same year she suffered a stroke that left her with many mental and physical problems.

“I’m afraid to go out; I won’t go out in case I come back to find my house flooded,” she added.

“This mansion has consumed all of my savings.” I’ve spent tens of thousands of dollars. I finished the garden. I’ve done it well both inside and out, and now I’m going backwards.

“I’m on the verge of giving up, and no one will help.”

“I’m afraid because of the recent torrential rains.

“I haven’t eaten in a long time, and I haven’t slept in a long time.” “I’m shattered and my nerves are gone.” Lilly, who grew up in Anfield, described that her house is located on the crest of a hill, and when it rains, the water flows downhill, eventually reaching her house and accumulating on her driveway.

Lilly has considered a house swap, which she claims she would be eligible for, but her current residence is her home. “The summary has come to an end.”