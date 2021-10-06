Woman criticizes ‘idiots’ for making her dog a ‘nervous wreck.’

A pet owner has lambasted “idiots” for leaving her dog in a “nervous wreck” in the utility room.

Their actions, according to the woman from Blundellsands, are “stupid” and “unnecessary.”

“It is a windy 5th October and my dog is a nervous wreck hiding in the utility room,” she said on a neighborhood app.

“Why? Because of fools who let off fireworks – and that is putting it mildly. Already!

“Why, why, why is this required or permitted?

“As a kid, Guy Fawkes Night was my favorite holiday, but that was all. It was only one night, with the possibility of an extra night if we were lucky.

“No one needs fireworks anymore; it’s silly and pointless.”

Another woman expressed her dissatisfaction.

“Absolutely agree with you, it is nothing short of madness,” she remarked in response to her post. I can’t seem to wrap my head around it.

“Fireworks aren’t just for the 5th [of November]; they’re also for birthdays, football matches, and whatever else comes to mind.

“If only they were aware of the stress they put animals and some people through.”

The legislation prohibits the use of fireworks between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., except in the following circumstances:

Bonfire Night, when the cut off is midnight New Year’s Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year, when the cut off is 1am

If you sell or use fireworks unlawfully, you might face a fine of up to £5,000 and a six-month prison sentence. You could also get an on-the-spot fine of £90.

The RSPCA provides the following guidance for how to calm dogs during fireworks:

Walk them during daylight hours to avoid times when fireworks are likely to be set off Close windows and curtains to muffle the sound of fireworks Put on some music or tv to mask the firework sounds Create a calm environment where your dog can feel in command. Make a few hiding spots around your house.

Further advice, including how to calm other animals, can be found here