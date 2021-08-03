Woman becomes ill after discovering a dog that was so badly injured that vets couldn’t tell what breed it was.

In a Liverpool park, a ‘angry’ woman discovered a dog that had been neglected to the point of being unrecognizable.

The RSPCA has opened an inquiry after the dog was discarded in Thirlmere Park, Anfield, after enduring “years of pain.”

The dog was discovered crawling with maggots and in such horrible shape that the person who discovered her mistook her for a pile of rags.

Because of the dog’s “shocking state,” veterinarians were unable to determine its breed.

It is, however, believed to be a female shih tzu.

Due to the matts covering her face, the vet was unable to determine the dog’s age because she could not open her mouth to check her teeth.

The animal was discovered at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, and a passerby took her to a nearby clinic, who determined that the animal needed to be put to sleep to stop her misery.

“I just noticed two little children saying ‘I think it is dead,’ which drew my attention to something, but I had no idea it was a dog because it looked like a pile of rags,” the woman who found the dog, who did not want to be identified, said.

“I wrapped her in a towel and attempted to give her water; she was breathing but not moving.

“I called the vet, and they advised me to bring her in right away. I genuinely believed she had died in my car on the way there.

“I was inconsolably unhappy and trembling. I’m still sick to my stomach and teary-eyed when I think about this poor dog’s ordeal. I sincerely hope that someone knows who is to blame.”

Inspector Lisa Lupson is investigating after the vets reported the incident to the RSPCA.

She’s hoping to track out anyone who knows who owned the poor animal and abandoned it.

“This dog has definitely suffered for years, and I have never seen such a horrific case of matting in my career as an RSPCA inspector,” she said.

“Unfortunately, a picture is worth a thousand words, and the dog certainly appears to be one.”

