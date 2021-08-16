Woman awakens in an £80 Adelphi room that she wouldn’t leave her dog in.

After a recent trip to the city, a woman alleges her Adelphi Hotel room was “extremely filthy” and “falling apart.”

Ell Willson, 27, from Hull, had stopped by the hotel in July after visiting family in Liverpool.

She claims that despite multiple attempts to contact Britannia Hotels, the Adelphi Hotel’s owner, she has received no reaction to her complaints after she awoke and realized the room’s state.

Ell told The Washington Newsday, “We’d arranged a four-day stay from the 21st to the 25th of July and had stayed there before the pandemic.”

“We have family in Liverpool, and it’s a destination we visit on a frequent basis. Before Covid, we used to stay at that hotel – it’s a little dated and ancient, but we’ve never had any problems.

“This time, though, our hotel room was filthy.”

Ell explained that she and her brother Aaron came late at night after booking a twin room and didn’t realize the depth of the room’s condition until the next morning.

“We arrived late at night due to train delays and were pretty late, so we went right up to the hotel and thought this isn’t great,” she explained.

“It wasn’t until the next day, when the sun came up and we looked about, that we realized how bad things were.”

She stated she “anticipated far better” after paying over £80 per night for the “best available room.”

“The apartment was dirty, and it was falling apart,” Ell said.

“All of the fabric and shower curtains had stains, exposed grips, and layers of dust.

“The carpets were covered in thick mud, it was filthy, and the bathroom furniture was falling apart.”

Cracks surrounding an electrical outlet, gaps near bathroom furnishings, a huge stain on the shower curtain, wood flaking off doors, and a tap head that had come off of its faucet are also apparent in photos provided with The Washington Newsday.

“It isn’t cheap,” she stated.

