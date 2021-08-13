Wolfgang Van Halen, Eddie Van Halen’s son, Opens Up About Grief 10 Months After His Father’s Death.

Wolfgang Van Halen, Eddie Van Halen’s son, said his father’s death “still doesn’t feel true” 10 months later.

Wolfgang shared a series of images of himself with the rock legend, who died of cancer last year, on Instagram on Thursday. The photos show the 30-year-old musician at the recording studio with his father, carrying a red electric guitar and flashing large smiles at the camera. In several photos, the Van Halen guitarist leans in for a kiss on the cheek from Wolfgang.

“I’ve been having a lot of dreams recently where Pop and I are just doing normal stuff and then I realize it’s a dream and stop whatever I’m doing and embrace him for as long as I can till I wake up,” Wolfgang wrote in the description. “I miss the f–k out of him,” says the narrator. I can’t believe he’s no longer with us. “It doesn’t feel real anymore.”

The Mammoth WVH musician continued by saying that he is doing his best to live his life while grieving his father’s death. He wrote, “I’m doing my best, Pop.”

Following his heartfelt email, Wolfgang received messages of love and support, with some expressing they could identify to his pain over the loss of a loved one.

“I have a feeling about it. I had a dream that I am with my father, and when I wake up, everything has been a great disappointment. I’m always available to help you. If you ever need to talk, don’t hesitate to contact me. Since 2013, I haven’t seen my father. Shaun Foist remarked, “I love [you]buddy.”

“I adore you, Wolf. He’s right there with you, grinning with pride. You’re honorably carrying the flame in your own unique way. Trev Lukather wrote, “Biggest hugs dude.”

“You’re now carrying the torch, Wolf, and you’re doing a fantastic job. Without a sure, your father would be looking down with a huge smile,” another fan remarked.

Eddie died on Oct. 6, 2020, at the age of 65, after a long fight with throat cancer. Wolfgang used social media to announce his father’s death.

“I can’t believe I have to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, passed away this morning after a long and tough struggle with cancer,” he posted on Instagram, beside a photo of his father smiling. “I can’t believe I’m writing this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, passed away this morning after a long and grueling struggle with cancer.”

Wolfgang described Eddie as “the best parent” as he recalled the times they spent on stage together.

