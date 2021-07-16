Wiz Khalifa Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says He Has No Symptoms

Wiz Khalifa, a rapper, announced on Twitter on Thursday that he had contracted COVID-19, but that he is symptom-free.

Everyone should “keep away” from the rapper until he fully recovers.

“All right, loving ones… sooo… COVID is a virus that has infected you. “There are no symptoms,” the 33-year-old rapper wrote on Twitter. “Just keep your distance from me for a little while.”

Fans expressed their displeasure in the comments section right away.

“Boil some ginger and lemon,” one of the admirers suggested. Drink it like tea with honey and a pinch of turmeric. Rest and soup for three to four days. That’s what I did, and then I got up and went about my business, and I was good. Oh, and I prayed a lot as well.”

“Doesn’t mean you won’t develop long haul symptoms later,” another fan said, referring to the rapper’s asymptomatic status. Vaccination is the best option.” “You know you can spread the virus being asymptomatic,” another user advised the artist to tell everyone he met in the last few days. It’s critical that you notify everyone with whom you came into contact. This includes chance encounters such as when you went shopping or ate at a restaurant.”

Some Twitter users recalled Khalifa’s 2020 remark, in which he said he was done with the mask. “We were staying away when we noticed you mocking individuals with masks…,” one user said. Don’t worry, we’ll still be there…”

Despite testing positive for the virus, the rapper assured his followers that he will continue to provide fresh content.

“While I’m in the home, I’ll be providing y’all new stuff, preparing raves, and getting ready for this new project,” the rapper tweeted.

COVID-19 has infected a number of celebrities, including Wiz Khalifa. Lauren Alaina, 26, also turned to Twitter in March to say that her forthcoming gig had been canceled due to a COVID positive test.

She wrote at the time, “I am so sad to say I will not be at the acoustic event in Lexington, Kentucky tonight.” “Last week, I tested positive for COVID. I’m putting myself in quarantine and trying to get better! Please know that I am looking forward to returning – when it is safe for all of us.”

Nick Cannon, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Dave Chappelle, Liv Tyler, Larry King, David and Victoria Beckham, and Robert Pattinson are among the celebrities who have caught the virus.

On the professional front, Khalifa will star in Timothy Scott Bogart’s biographical film “Spinning Gold.” The film is currently in the post-production stage.