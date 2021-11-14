Without Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino, how would Liverpool line up against Arsenal?

Both Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane have given Jurgen Klopp new injury concerns ahead of Liverpool’s match against Arsenal next weekend.

On Sunday, it was reported that the Reds skipper would return early from England duty for “further assessment” of an undisclosed injury.

Sadio Mane’s fitness was questioned after he was substituted off for Senegal in the first half earlier this week, however his national team coach claimed it was merely a precautionary move.

Jurgen Klopp already has a number of midfielders on the sidelines, with Roberto Firmino joining them.