Without Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck bonds with her daughter and two of his children.

Over the weekend, Ben Affleck brought his kids on another enjoyable outing, this time with Jennifer Lopez’s daughter.

Lopez’s 13-year-old daughter, Emme, and two of his children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel, were photographed with Lopez on Sunday. Page Six stated that the foursome had a good time at Universal CityWalk in Universal City, California, without Lopez.

Emme’s twin brother Max, Lopez’s kid, was also absent. Violet, Affleck and Garner’s 15-year-old daughter, was also not seen with them, according to the outlet.

The “Argo” star wore a Boston Bruins hockey shirt, brown jeans, and New Balance sneakers in a casual outfit. He wore it with sunglasses and a black face mask. Affleck was caught with a large bag of pretzels, a fountain drink, and water as he walked alongside Emme and his children.

Emme, however, kept her blue hair and dressed for the vacation in an enormous striped sweater, baggy pants, and boots. She also had a bag of pretzels and a bright red shake in her hands.

It wasn’t the first time Affleck and Lopez’s kids were seen together in public.

The couple was pictured wandering around Universal Studios in Hollywood earlier this month with her twins and his youngest son. They were flanked by bodyguards as they strolled through Springfield, the park’s “Simpsons”-themed attraction.

When Affleck and Lopez’s children visited her sister Lynda Lopez’s 50th birthday celebration at the Japanese restaurant Nobu in Malibu, California, in April, they became fast friends.

Lopez’s twins seemed at peace with her boyfriend during the party, according to an unnamed insider who spoke to People at the time. Max and Emme were reportedly seen approaching their mother and Affleck with a smartphone and showing them something.

“Ben and her kids appeared to be at ease with each other,” the insider stated. “The kids continued to converse with Ben. Ben seems to be a fantastic person. He was laughing and smiling. They placed a large order to share. “I had a Diet Coke,” Ben said.

Meanwhile, Garner is said to be glad for Affleck’s revived affair with Lopez, with whom he was previously engaged between 2002 and 2004.

“J.Lo and Ben’s families get along beautifully, and they’re trying to take things slowly with their kids,” an unnamed source told Entertainment Tonight.

“[Lopez] is ecstatic about Ben. He is so laid-back and chill, and he never fails to make her giggle. He is considerate. Brief News from Washington Newsday.