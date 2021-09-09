Without her phone or bag, a woman was discovered strolling on the hard shoulder of a highway.

Priya, who wishes to remain anonymous, published her tale as part of 999 Day to thank the policemen that assisted her throughout the event.

She said she was left without a phone or a suitcase after a long day at work and a “strange set of events.”

Priya’s ‘thank you message’ was put on Merseyside police’s social media platforms, along with other messages from members of the public who had been helped by officers.

“After a hard day at work, and a strange mix of circumstances, I ended up without my phone or luggage and had to walk home,” Priya said in a statement released by Merseyside Police.

Priya was pulled over by officers when they noticed her and offered her a ride home.

She joked that if the “total legend” hadn’t given her a ride, she’d still be walking.

“Your officer pulled over on the hard shoulder in front of me and another police car behind me, and I explained what had happened, and the officer was incredibly kind, and I was fortunate enough not to get fined,” Priya continued.

“Your officer was already on his way to a nearby gas station, so he offered me a ride almost all the way home.

“This man is a true legend; he didn’t have to do it.

“I’m sure I’d still be walking now!”