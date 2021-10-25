Within minutes of the episode starting, fans notice a celebrity lookalike.

Fans of Pointless resorted to Twitter to express their displeasure at one of the characters’ celebrity resemblance.

Viewers of the BBC show claimed that participant Simon Hancock was the doppelganger of Doctor Who’s Peter Capaldi, who was accompanied by his wife Nancy.

The drummer from Aldbourne had previously participated on the show, but this time more viewers saw the similarities between him and the celebrity.

One Twitter user expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation by writing: “Is it just me, or does Simon have a striking resemblance to Peter Capaldi? #pointless.” “I was about to tweet the same,” another said, adding a laughing face emoji.

“Simon – Peter Capaldi’s younger brother? #pointless,” a third added.

Aaron made the following comment: “Is it just me, or does Simon look like a young Peter Capaldi? #pointless.” Mary expressed herself as follows: “#Irrelevant Simon is Peter Capaldi’s reincarnation.” The duo advanced to the head to head stage, where they had the chance to enhance the prize by playing a round in which they had to name owls, canals in European cities, tied competitions, and lastly a Bible book in order to win the £1250 jackpot.

They won the round and advanced to the final round, defeating competitors Seb and Ems.

As the final round approached, host Alexander Armstrong asked the contestants what categories they would like to see.

“American drum businesses and Star Wars, please,” the Dr Who impersonator said.

The final category, though, was “items beginning with the letter P.”

The couple deliberated carefully as they progressed through the show’s final stages. They appeared to be hesitant of a few of their responses.

But, fortunately, their strategy paid off, as they won the jackpot and returned home delighted.