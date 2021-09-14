With two very distinct This Morning looks, Holly Willoughby divides her fans.

Holly Willoughby’s current This Morning style has gotten a lot of love from her fans, but not everyone is a fan of her new look.

Holly, 40, presents the famous ITV show in skirts, dresses, and colorful patterns.

Today, however, the mother of three wore a black and white ensemble consisting of a white shirt by Sandro Paris, a black vest from Boden, and a pair of black Zara trousers.

Holly posted a snapshot of her attire to Instagram with the caption, “Rainy day today… I’ll see you this morning at 10 a.m. to cheer you up! #hwstyle

“Shirt by @sandroparisknitwear by @boden clothingand pants by @zara” says the caption.

Normally, Holly’s supporters are quick to complement her, but today’s attire was divided, with some fans disliking the style.

“Calamity,” remarked ann dunceinmoonstar.

“Horrible appearance today,” Steve said.

“NO, not trousers,” said geoff2535.

Others, on the other hand, liked Holly’s new look.

“Wow adore the clothing looks amazing,” maura sheehan commented.

“Looking glam as always!” commented biwts. xx” xx” xx” xx” xx” xx” xx” xx

“On a wet day, you still look great Holly ‘ have a wonderful day,” paulvy9404 remarked.

“Simply stunning,” commented eric thebigeasy.