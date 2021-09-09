With Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield addresses ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Multiverse Rumors.

Andrew Garfield opened up about his rumored participation in the upcoming “Spider-Man” film.

Many fans were hoping to see Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and Tom Holland in a single “Spider-Man” picture. Fans were convinced that it was plausible due to the upcoming film’s multiverse theme.

The official trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” reinforced the speculation because it featured Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, who first appeared in Maguire’s film in 2004. Garfield, on the other hand, recently debunked the myth by stating that he was not engaged in the production of the Holland starrer.

“I understand why people are concerned about the idea since I am a fan as well. He told Variety, “You can’t help but anticipate scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how f–king great would it be if they did that.'”

“However, it’s critical for me to state on the record that I am not aware I am participating in this. But I know I won’t be able to say anything that will persuade anyone that I have no idea what’s going on. I’m f–ked no matter what I say. It’ll either be extremely sad or extremely thrilling for people,” he remarked.

Garfield had already spoken about his rumored cameo in the film. In May, MTV’s Josh Horowitz was asked about the same story during an interview for the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. He stated, as he did recently, that he was not involved in the superhero film in any way.

“I can only speak for myself. I can’t speak for everyone else. He added at the time, “They might be doing something, but I ain’t gotten a call.” He did confess, though, that he was not ruling out the possibility of a cameo.

“I’m not going to rule anything out just now. Perhaps they’ll phone me and say, ‘Hey, people want this.’… “Perhaps they’re conducting market research,” he suggested.

Meanwhile, Garfield called his time as Spider-Man as “wonderful” in the same interview with Variety. He also described how he met his then-girlfriend, Emma Stone, as a result of it.

“It was only lovely.” About the project, he remarked, “I got to meet Emma [Stone] and work with her and Sally Field.” “I had karma with Amy Pascal, who was a mother figure to me, and we would argue, but we loved each other deeply in the end. We made an effort. Brief News from Washington Newsday.