With This Unique ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 2 Ending Twist, ‘Below Deck’ Made History.

Filming didn’t stop when the crew of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 disembarked for the first time in Below Deck history. Instead, the remaining Parsifal III team self-filmed the crossing, giving spectators a behind-the-scenes look at how the relationship dynamics ended.

During his “captains meeting” with Captain Lee Rosbach from Below Deck and Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck Mediterranean, Captain Glenn Shephard teased that the season will finish with a surprising surprise. With a grin, Shephard remarked, “I mean, it has a pretty fascinating finish.” “I’m sorry, but I can’t get into too much detail. It’s a little out of the ordinary, but I believe it concludes on a high note.” “It’s not negative, but it’s unusual,” he adds. It’s a little odd, but it’s enjoyable. Well, you know, that was a fantastic way to top up a thrilling and enjoyable season.”

Viewers of ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ got a look at how the ‘love triangle’ played out after the season ended.

Gary King and chef Natasha de Bourg were among the crew members Shephard requested to assist him in transporting the boat to Spain. Shephard then invited more crew members to join him at the season finale, including Daisy Kelliher, Sydney Zaruba, and Alli Dore. Kelliher had already booked another boat, but Dore and Zaruba were content to stay on board.

Although Dore and King made up before the season ended, Dore decided to bunk with de Bourg, which put King and Zaruba in a bunk together. Dore wasn't happy about King and Zaruba sharing a cabin. Dore's reaction to King and Zaruba sharing a cabin was, "Really?" "I'm speechless. I can't believe it after everything they think that it's OK to share a room."