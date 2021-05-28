With this throwback photo, Ina Garten celebrates 40 years as the “Barefoot Contessa”: ‘It’s Been a Wild and Exciting Ride’

Ina Garten of the Food Network isn’t taking her status as one of America’s most popular television chefs for granted.

The renowned Barefoot Contessa star, who has been cooking for 43 years, took a minute to honor the occasion and the site where it all began.

Garten’s career began with a hazardous purchase.

Garten came spotted an ad for a delightful little upmarket grocery store for sale named “The Barefoot Contessa” while sitting in her White House office in the 1970s. The boutique, which was located in the Hamptons, piqued her interest.

She discussed it with her husband Jeffrey before going ahead and purchasing it with the money she had saved from house flipping.

She told The New York Times, “I was sitting at my desk in Washington trying to figure out what I was going to do when I grew up.” “In Westhampton, I came across an ad advertising this firm for sale. That weekend, I drove up, took a look at it, and decided to take it.”

The ‘Barefoot Contessa’ is commemorating her long and illustrious career.

Garten marked the 43rd year of her food career on Instagram this week with a message of appreciation and awe for the experiences and memories she’s had over the last four decades. Her post featured a snapshot of The Barefoot Contessa, a shop whose name she would later be linked to.

“I began my career in food 43 years ago today in this tiny (400 square foot!) specialized food business in Westhampton Beach, NY,” she wrote. “OMG, what a wild and wonderful ride!! Thank you to all of my friends and customers who have helped me learn so much.”