With This Epic Birthday Prank, Kevin Hart Retaliates Against Nick Cannon [SEE PHOTO]

Kevin Hart surprised Nick Cannon with a huge birthday present.

Hart and Cannon have been pranking each other for a while, but the star of “Central Intelligence” recently took it to a new level. He put Cannon’s phone number on a digital billboard in Los Angeles and invited people to call him if they needed parenthood assistance.

He added, “Since my brother @nickcannon chose to get me a lama for my B Day, I wanted to do something kind for him as well.” “I also performed some in Atlanta and New York….if you need any fatherhood advise, please call my BEST FRIEND @nickcannon…. I’m sure his phone hasn’t stopped ringing. [emoji of a happy face with tears]#PRANKWARS GOTCHA BACK B—H.”

Hart’s post drew a lot of attention, with many people laughing and complimenting his brilliant trick.

“Oh, this is fantastic,” says the speaker. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson replied with clapping hands and a face filled with happy tears emoji.

Watch Anish added, “Savage clap back.”

“Can’t wait until Kevin and I become genuine friends lmao this is my type of prank war lol,” said entrepreneur GotDamnZo.

On his Instagram Story, Cannon shared Hart’s post. “I can’t get my phone to stop ringing!!! Kevin Jart4real is a jerk!!!” he penned

Hart received a llama as a birthday present from Cannon when he turned 42 years old earlier this month. When the llama arrived at his house, he posted a video to his Instagram account.

@nickcannon f–king f–king f–king f–king f– Hart wrote, “Best B Day gift ever a–hole.”

” I adore you, guy!! I felt because I’m having all these new kids, you should get one as well!! Welcome to the family, Lucky The Llama!! Cannon added, “#SaveTheDrama4YourLlama.”

In less than a year, Cannon had four children. Cannon made it obvious that everything went as planned when City Girls rapper JT (née Jatavia Shakara Johnson) encouraged him to “wrap it up and protect yourself” to avoid unintended pregnancies on an edition of his Power 106 Los Angeles radio show.

“Out here, I’m like a seahorse. He joked, “That’s exactly the way I’m procreating,” before adding, “I’m having these kids on purpose.” I’m not having an accident!”