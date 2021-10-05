With the release of the first US movie, ‘One Piece’ celebrates its 1,000th episode.

The popular anime series “One Piece” is approaching the 1,000th episode. The tenth film in the hit series will be released in theaters in November to commemorate the event.

Many fans discovered many Easter eggs in the shape of Straw Hats members in the new Aqualad preview from DC Comics, and the news came at a time when many fans discovered several Easter eggs in the form of Straw Hats members in the new Aqualad preview from DC Comics.

Toei Animation and Fathom Events have announced that the successful 2009 film “One Piece: Strong World” would be released in theaters in the United States.

The English-dubbed version of the Munehisa Sakai-directed picture will be released on November 7, while the Japanese version with subtitles will be available on November 9.

Before the movie premieres, a special “One Piece: Mugiwara Chase” feature will be shown. It’s the first 3D CGI feature, as well as the eleventh “One Piece” picture, and it’s only 30 minutes long.

“We are thrilled to bring ‘One Piece Film: Strong World’ for the first time ever to U.S. theaters in celebration of One Piece’s 1,000th series episode,” Masayuki Endo, President and CEO of Toei Animation Inc, said in a press release.

“One Piece fans in the United States may now see creator Eiichiro Oda’s original film on the big screen as it was meant to be seen.”

In the same news release, Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt remarked, “The One Piece franchise has been such a fixture within the anime community, we can’t think of a greater way to honor 1000 episodes than bringing One Piece Film: Strong World to the big screen for the first time.”

“We are excited to continue our long-standing cooperation with Toei Animation and provide unique events to anime enthusiasts around the country,” said the CEO.

Fans can purchase tickets for the films on Fathom Events’ official website. They may also locate a list of cinemas where the film will be shown next month.

“One Piece: Strong World” was penned by famed mangaka Eiichiro Oda and published in the United States on DVD in 2013 and Blu-Ray three years later.

Meanwhile, Nami, Robin, and Usopp appeared in a trailer for DC Comics’ “Aqualand.” The notorious Franky House and Sanji’s Baratie restaurant are both featured in the comic. The preview surfaced after “One Piece” surpassed “Batman” in overall sales.