With the reissue of his album “All Things Must Pass,” George Harrison has returned to the Billboard 200 chart.

Following the release of a new reissue of his former No. 1 album “All Things Must Pass,” George Harrison has returned to the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart for the first time in 50 years.

After being reprinted on Aug. 6 to mark its 50th anniversary, the reissued “All Things Must Pass” landed in the seventh spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

The record was reportedly remastered and republished in a number of formats, according to Billboard. For tracking and charting purposes, all versions of the solo album from 1970 are combined.

Harrison’s third solo studio album was also his first to reach the top of the Billboard 200 chart. In 1971, it remained at the top for seven weeks in a row.

Harrison is best known for being a member of the legendary Beatles, but he was also a member of the Traveling Wilburys, which included Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan, and Tom Petty. At the age of 58, the singer-songwriter passed away in 2001.

Harrison had 15 singles chart on the Billboard Hot 100 throughout his solo career, with five of them reaching the top ten. Three of them made it to the top.

In 1970-1971, his first solo chart entry was “My Sweet Lord/Isn’t It a Pity,” which reached No. 1 for four weeks.

With “Give Me Love- – (Give Me Peace on Earth),” Harrison topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the second time in 1973. “Got My Mind Set on You,” released in 1988, was the final single by a member of The Beatles to top the charts.

The Traveling Wilburys’ first album, “Traveling Wilburys, Vol. 1,” debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in 1988. Four of the group’s songs charted in the top ten of the Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

Based on multi-metric consumption, the Billboard 200 list ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States.