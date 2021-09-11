With the program due to return this month, here’s how the cast of Gogglebox spent their vacations.

This month, the new season of Gogglebox will premiere.

Although the cold weather and dark nights are approaching as summer draws to a close, one of the things we can always look forward to is the return of the popular Channel 4 show.

Since its debut in 2013, Gogglebox has been a popular mainstay of British television, and its 18th season will premiere on September 17.



A slew of our favorite cast members will welcome us back into their homes while providing commentary on a variety of TV shows.

In honor of the new season, we’ve looked back at what some of the cast members from the previous season have been up to throughout the summer to get ready for an autumn spent cuddled up in front of the TV.

Lee Riley, star of Gogglebox, spent the summer in Cyprus with his companion Steve Mail. Lee’s images from his beautiful Mediterranean paradise appeared to be a world away from the Hull camper he welcomes us into while watching TV with his long-time buddy Jenny Newby.

The Malones were also able to get away for a summer vacation. Julie shared a video on Instagram of herself and her husband Tom relaxing by the pool at their hotel in Alicante.

While they were abroad, Julie and Tom missed several familiar foods and were overjoyed to discover stores that carried Vimto, HP sauce, and Greggs pasties.

The Leeds sisters shared a glamorous photo from the red carpet at the BAFTAs, where they were attending a star-studded celebration.

Izzi also suggested she chose a vacation over a trip abroad by posting a photo from The Shard, which overlooks the River Thames.

Ellie debuted her new appearance this summer by dying her hair violet.

Dave and Shirley are two of the most popular characters on Gogglebox.