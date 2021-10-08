With the magnificent Liverpool FC Retail promotion, you can show your love for the Reds for less.

Liverpool are on set for another title challenge after an unblemished start to the Premier League season, and you can show your support for Jurgen Klopp’s side for less with the fantastic LFC Retail Red Weekend Sale.

Everything is 20% off in-store and online, with all official LFC members getting a 30% discount – but hurry, the offer closes at 23:59 BST on Monday, October 11.

The sale applies to everything in the store, including new and unique fashion for men, women, children, and babies, as well as great Christmas gifts for the entire family, as well as a wide choice of accessories, souvenirs, and homeware.

The Nike 2021/22 kits, training and leisure ranges, as well as the club’s Nike 2021/22 apparel, are all included in the campaign. With reductions across the LFC pet line, even pets can get in on the action.

Even sale lines are covered, so as we head into the winter months, you might be able to get a great deal on some of last season’s gear or items from the Reds’ spring/summer collection.

Liverpool FC Retail just unveiled its Autumn gear line, which includes hundreds of new and exclusive items that are ideal for any Reds fan, including coats, hoodies, polos, t-shirts, and jeans.

The online store at liverpoolfc.com/store ships worldwide, and quick shipping options are available for customers in a hurry to get their purchases. Orders can also be picked up at the club’s official stores via click and collect.

The promotion is applicable at Anfield, Liverpool One, Williamson Square, Chester, Belfast, and Dublin official LFC stores, as well as online. Fans who visit the club’s pop-up stores in Cork and Liffey Valley will enjoy a 20% discount, although membership discounts of 30% will not be available.