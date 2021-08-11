With Steven Gerrard’s admission, Jamie Carragher lays the finger at ‘prime minister’ Gary Neville.

Steven Gerrard has been dubbed the Premier League’s greatest midfielder by Jamie Carragher, who claims the former Liverpool captain is capable of feats that no other player in his position can match.

Carragher and Gerrard were teammates at Anfield for a number of years and were significant figures in the club.

Both players were involved in the Reds’ legendary 2005 Champions League final comeback in Istanbul, which is widely regarded as one of the best evenings in the club’s history.

Gerrard led Liverpool to an inconceivable victory that night, overcoming a three-goal deficit, and Carragher believes it is this performance that distinguishes the current Rangers manager from other Premier League midfielders of the past.

“You are not going to have a more inspirational performance from anyone in a game of that significance than his effort in the second half of Istanbul,” Carragher added.

“This is a player who played center midfield in the first half and didn’t have a good game,” he continued. He then plays in a different position in the second half, as an attacking midfielder. He then switches to right wing-back to prevent AC Milan from scoring the game-winning goal, making the score 4-3. That’s why, when people ask me who was the best player I ever played with or who was the best midfielder in the Premier League, I always say Steven Gerrard.

“These other midfielders he was up against – Lampard, Scholes, Keane, Viera, Petit – none of them could have done that in the second half. They couldn’t have done it, even though they’re excellent players. They lacked the ability to play in a different position and be as excellent as anyone else on the field.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold, a local hero who is inspiring the next generation of defenders, has emerged as a new local hero in Liverpool these days.

On Sky Sports, Carragher argued that full-backs are either “failed wingers or failed centre-backs,” and that no one wants to grow up to be Gary Neville.

However, in recent years, Alexander-Arnold has aided in the redefining of this function, causing Carragher to reconsider his stance on the position.

