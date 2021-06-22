With six fast suggestions for hayfever season, you can get a better night’s sleep in the heat.

Even though the weather has been cooler in Merseyside over the last few days, hayfever patients have been affected by the pollen count.

With the cooler weather, the high pollen count of yesterday has reduced a little.

However, many people still battled to sleep at night owing to pollen, which can make even the most cheerful of us unhappy.

Hayfever is the most prevalent allergy in adults, and it can cause a variety of unpleasant symptoms as well as have a significant impact on how you operate in daily life.

This includes interrupted sleep, which affects more than half of adults with hayfever (57 percent), leading to daytime weariness and a decreased level of cognitive functioning.

Alison Jones, a sleep specialist from Sealy UK, has offered her top advice for obtaining a good night’s sleep if you suffer from allergies, to help you get your spring in your step in time for the warmer months.

The majority of people wash their bedding every other week, but twice a month isn’t enough to keep allergies at away during the summer months.

During hayfever season, wash your linens once a week to keep them free of pollen, dust, and other particles that can aggravate symptoms.

A hot wash will also be beneficial. Scientists discovered that washing products at higher temperatures is more efficient at eradicating tree pollen residues, so make sure your bedding are washed at a temperature of 40C or higher – ideally at least 60C. [2]

If you like a glass of wine or a pint in a beer garden during the summer months, you should know that alcohol has been shown to aggravate hayfever symptoms including sneezing and itching.

This is due to the presence of the chemicals histamine and sulphites in beer and wine, both of which can aggravate hayfever symptoms.

The good news is that if you do want a drink, gin and other clear spirits like vodka don’t employ sulphites in the distillation process, so they’re less sulphite-laden. The summary comes to a close.