With Simon Konecki, Adele Discusses Her Divorce: ‘Went To Hell And Back’ [Watch].

Following her divorce from her ex-husband Simon Konecki earlier this year, Adele opened up about the difficult period in her life.

She stated that her new music album, “30,” was the one that saved her.

Adele told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Wednesday, “It was like it really benefited me, this record.” “I truly believe it, and I’m not being arrogant or anything; it’s just like, it was my hell. However, I truly went to hell and back.” Adele, 33, discussed how she realized she didn’t like herself before her divorce. The singer explained that her choice to divorce her husband was based on what is best for her 9-year-old son Angelo.

“I suppose I simply got into that notion of just going through the motions,” she remarked, “like most other human beings, especially of my age.” “Like, I had to get over there and wasn’t opening my eyes and seeing what was truly going on and enjoying the world around me and stuff like that.” On Wednesday, Apple Music teased a snippet of the interview on Twitter.

According to the singer, her new album is not just for her own mental health, but she also feels it will help her fans who are going through difficult times.

Adele stated, “I honestly believe that some of the songs on this album might really benefit people.” “Change people’s lives for the better. And I believe that a song like ‘Hold On’ could save a few lives. I truly believe it.” While the vocalist is immensely fond of this album, she revealed that she had considered never releasing it and instead writing something else.

She went on to say that music is her therapy. Adele also posed the question of who will make music for the generation she belongs to if everyone makes music for platforms like TikTok.

"Who composes the music for my classmates? I'll gladly take on that task "she continued. "I'd rather cater to folks who are on par with me in terms of the length of time we've spent on this planet and the experiences we've had." She also stated that her music is not appropriate for children under the age of 12 and that she does not encourage them to listen to her songs since they are "too profound" for them. She, on the other hand, inspired people in their 30s and 40s to listen to her music.