With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the verge of being fired, Liverpool fans tell Manchester United to listen to Gary Neville.

Liverpool supporters have reacted to Manchester United’s latest Premier League defeat.

With a 5-0 hammering at Old Trafford last month, the Reds added to the strain on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and their latest defeat has only added to it.

Man United were defeated 4-1 by Watford at Vicarage Road in a game that also saw Harry Maguire sent off.

Many Liverpool fans turned to social media to express their disappointment at Man United’s loss, with many expressing their opinions on Solskjaer’s status as manager.

Watford took the lead through Josh King after David De Gea saved a penalty, and Imailla Sarr increased the Hornets’ lead shortly before the break.

United pulled one back through Donny van de Beek in the second half, but late goals from Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis sealed the defeat for Solskjaer’s side.

United now trail Liverpool by five points ahead of Liverpool’s match against Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday evening.