With more than 50 stalls, the Winter Arts Market is returning to Liverpool Cathedral.

The Winter Arts Market is scheduled to take over Liverpool Cathedral next month.

The event will run two days and feature more than 50 stalls each day, ranging from independent artists, designers, crafters, and makers, just in time for Christmas shopping.

Handmade gifts, contemporary designs, and artisanal delicacies are available for purchase, all while supporting local small businesses.

“At each event, there will be new stalls featuring everything from cards, photography, pottery, and prints to jewellery, homewares, textiles, and handmade cosmetic goods,” the website reads.

On the 3rd of December