With Matt Damon, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck take a stroll along the beach.

According to TMZ, Lopez and Affleck were caught hanging out with the “Stillwater” actor at a beach near the latter’s Malibu neighborhood on Sunday.

Lopez donned a flowing white cover-up over her bathing suit in the images and looked effortlessly stylish. A beige belt wrapped around her waist linked everything together, and huge hoop earrings finished her ensemble.

Meanwhile, the star of “Triple Frontier” was dressed casually in a blue T-shirt, black jeans, and sneakers.

Damon, another of his friends, dressed casually in a white T-shirt and gray shorts.

“Jennifer and Matt got along swimmingly,” a source told E! Lopez and Damon had talked “like old friends” and swapped laughter throughout the day, according to News.

While the couple’s European vacation was all about demonstrating their love for one another, Lopez and Affleck stopped to engage with locals this time.

“They went for a walk on the beach and chatted up some of the locals. They didn’t stay long, but they said hello to a few individuals and chatted for a while before taking a golf cart back up to the home. “They were quite nice and delighted to see people,” the insider said. News.

Despite this, Lopez and Affleck didn’t waste any time expressing their love for one another. According to the insider, they couldn’t stop smiling at each other.

Lopez and Affleck have focused on work since returning from their trip in Europe, according to another insider. News. The actress from “Hustlers” is also looking for a new home in Los Angeles, and Affleck is apparently assisting her in her search.

The couple “appeared thrilled with one other” when they viewed properties together last month, according to the insider, who added that “her priority is getting situated in L.A.”

The pair was pleased with the residences they toured, according to the source. Lopez and Affleck, on the other hand, aren’t in a hurry because they don’t plan to live together right now.