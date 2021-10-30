With John Conteh, Paul Hodkinson, Joey Singleton, and many others, Kirkby ABC celebrates 60 years.

On Friday night, world champions, Lonsdale belt holders, Commonwealth kings, and ABA champions gathered at the Titanic Hotel to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the illustrious boxing club that produced them.

Kirkby ABC celebrated their diamond anniversary with a dinner show featuring some of British boxing’s biggest personalities.

John Conteh, Liverpool’s first world champion in 1974, returned home with his WBC belt from London. In 1991, Paul Hodkinson, Liverpool’s second world champion, made the far shorter journey from Kirkby.

Joey Singleton, the fastest man to win a Lonsdale Belt outright, Alex Moon, a Commonwealth super-featherweight champion, Charles Atkinson, legendary trainer, promoter, matchmaker, manager, and ITV adviser, Kevin Pritchard, a British super-featherweight champion, Gary Ryder, who won the WBF super-lightweight belt, and 71-year-old club secretary John Lloyd, who has dedicated his life to Kirkby ABC.

As an 11-year-old, John Lloyd walked into the brand-new boxing club for the first time. He’s still there after numerous changes of venue.

Despite the several locations, the club’s success – and popularity – remains constant.

“Last weekend, we had 90 kids,” John stated. “And it’s amazing to have so many people who grew up with Kirkby ABC here tonight.” The dinner event, which featured a dozen bouts with some of the club’s current generation of brilliant boxers and was presented by Greatest Hits Radio broadcaster and die-hard boxing enthusiast Simon ‘Rossie’ Ross, was a celebration of a great athletic institution.

John Lloyd said, ” “Tony Quigley, Alex Moon, John Dillon, John Strafford, Crawford Jenkins, Joe Bennett, John Cullen, Ian Carr, Connor Strolin, Loui Doyle, Chris Kelly, and Jack Jones would not have been able to help us. Without Michael Doyle and many others, I would not be where I am today.

“Because boxing has progressed so much, it’s a lot of hard labor.

“I trained the fathers and grandfathers of some of the academy’s students. When I get to the great-grandfathers, that’s when I’ll start to be concerned!” Kirkby ABC has been rescued and backed by Sport England, electricity, and is now located in Westvale Community Centre on Richard Hesketh Drive.