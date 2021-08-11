With ‘Jee Le Zaraa,’ Priyanka Chopra returns to Bollywood alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a flashback shot of herself and co-stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt from her upcoming Bollywood film “Jee Le Zaraa” on Instagram on Tuesday.

Chopra is seen in the photo wearing a white gown while posing with Kaif and Bhatt. Kaif donned a green dress with white dots to the actress’ left, while Bhatt wore a casual sweater.

On an extremely gloomy night in Mumbai in November 2019, I was contemplating about wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP,” Chopra remembered. “But it had to be the right one – unique, cool, never done before…” I reasoned.

The 39-year-old actress went on to say that once the idea for a new Bollywood film grew stronger, she opted to make one that is “helmed by an all-female cast,” noting that there are “not many” female multi-starrers in Bollywood.

The actress went on to say that she made a “impulsive phone call” to her “two genuine friends” about the proposal, which she said involved three on-screen girlfriends. We termed it a friendship celebration!!”

Chopra revealed that she met Bhatt and Kaif “enthusiastically” in February of last year, and that this shot was taken at that time. “We discussed who we could trust to bring this vision to reality for us just before the world went down, and our choice was unanimous.”

Chopra, who has previously collaborated with Indian actor and director Farhan Akhtar, revealed that he was currently working on a “female road trip movie!”

“Wow, all the planets are aligned!!!” Chopra continued.

“And now here we are… #JeeLeZaraa… It only took three years to synchronize all of our schedules, but we persevered and succeeded!” she said. “This one is dedicated to sisterhood… friendship, and breaking the mold!! I can’t wait to travel with Aloo and Katty. “My heart is giggling.”

The star of “Quantico” was last seen in the Netflix thriller “The White Tiger,” which was published on January 6 of this year.

Chopra will appear in the upcoming film “The Matrix 4,” which will be released on December 16th.