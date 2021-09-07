With Jana Kramer, Jay Cutler attempted to make ex-wife Kristin Cavallari ‘jealous.’ Date, and make a claim.

According to a source, Jay Cutler has gone on one date with Jana Kramer, who recently disclosed that she is “entertaining” dating again.

More than a year after announcing their breakup and filed for divorce in April 2020, Cutler, 38, and his ex-wife Kristin Cavallari, 34, are back on the dating scene. The “Laguna Beach” actress has reportedly moved on with Chase Rice, 35, and has been seeing him for weeks.

Cutler went on a date with Kramer, who filed for divorce from her husband Mike Caussin in April, according to various sources.

“By going on this public date with Jana, Jay was attempting to make Kristin envious. One unnamed insider added, “He’s not thrilled she’s dating Chase and has been trying to get Kristin back.”

Cavallari is also said to have blocked the host of the “Whine Down” podcast on social media, according to the source. During her breakup from Caussin, Kramer reportedly turned to Cavallari for support, according to the source.

However, a second source told People that the two women aren’t actually friends, so Cavallari isn’t concerned about Cutler dating Kramer.

Cutler and Kramer have only gone on one date, according to the second source. “Kristin and Jana have just met twice and are merely acquaintances. They aren’t buddies.”

Representatives for Kramer and Cavallari, as well as Cutler’s agency, have declined to comment on the report.

The Instagram account @cocktailsandgossip was the first to report on rumors of Cutler and Kramer dating, relaying anonymous tips from followers who purportedly saw the two dining at Bourbon Steak and drinking at L.A. Jackson in Nashville.

Following his separation from Cavallari, Cutler opened up about his dating troubles last month. According to the former NFL quarterback, it’s difficult for him to connect with people now that he’s a father because his priorities have shifted.

“It’s incredibly difficult. It’s difficult to meet new individuals. On his podcast “Uncut With Jay Cutler,” he noted, “I believe finding out what people actually want from you is probably a challenge.” “Now that I have children, I’m in a different stage of my life. The order of things has shifted. It’s not only a selfish move on my part.”

Cutler and Cavallari have a daughter, Saylor, 5, and two sons, Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7.

Meanwhile, following her breakup from, Kramer stated in June that she was open to dating again and finding new love. Brief News from Washington Newsday.