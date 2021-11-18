With his samurai sword, Dad sliced the man’s hand to the bone.

A man slashed another man with a samurai sword so hard that he cut through one of his hands’ bones.

After a fight on the evening of June 1, Edward Doughty attacked Craig Johnson in the car park near his home on Delph Lane in Whiston.

Doughty “essentially chased Mr Johnson down” and cut him across the hands and legs with the sword, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

:The attack occurred after Doughty and Chris Hawker, Mr Johnson’s friend and Doughty’s neighbor, had been feuding for a long time over noise coming from Mr Hawker’s flat.

Doughty and a number of other residents had complained about the flat’s noise and disruption, and as he and a companion waited for a cab on the afternoon of the attack, a fight broke out between Doughty and Mr Johnson.

Doughty allegedly lost his cool and smashed a window in Mr Hawker’s flat before returning home and obtaining the samurai sword, according to the court.

He then proceeded out to the parking lot, where he located Mr Johnson alone and sliced him with the samurai sword many times.

In the aftermath of the attack, Mr Johnson needed surgery on his hands and legs to repair nerves and tendons, and he is currently having physiotherapy and other treatments to increase his range of motion in his hands.

He has been cautioned, though, that his left hand, in particular, may never fully recover.

The sword was hidden in Doughty’s flat after the incident, and the court heard that he got in his car and drove wildly at Mr Johnson’s pals as he sought to flee the scene.

After being apprehended, he pled guilty to hurting Mr Johnson.

Due to the magnitude of the damage to Mr Johnson’s hands, the prosecution contended that the amount of injury caused to him should be classified as the highest.

The defense attorney, Julian Nutter, contended that the level of harm caused to Mr Johnson did not amount to long-term injury, citing footage and images of Mr Johnson riding a scooter and clubbing months after the attack in Poland.

“The victim was forthright here in court,” Mr Nutter said.

