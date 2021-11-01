With his new album ‘Attacca,’ Seventeen makes his second appearance on the Billboard 200.

Following the release of their ninth mini album “Attacca,” third-generation K-pop boyband Seventeen reached the Billboard 200 chart for the second time this year.

Seventeen joined Elton John, Duran Duran, Lana del Rey, rapper Wale, and rock band Every Time I Die on Billboard’s weekly chart, which rates the most popular albums in the United States.

“Debuts on this week’s #Billboard200,” stated the tweet, which put the 13-piece boy band at No. 13 on the chart.

Seventeen debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 in June with their album “Your Choice.”

Billboard announced on Oct. 29 that “Rock With You,” a tune from the album “Attacca,” has remained in the top 5 of the newly-launched Hot Trending Songs Chart, which counts music-related trends and conversations on Twitter over the previous 24 hours. Last week’s top winner was BTS’s “Butter,” which trended on Twitter for the whole day.

In a subsequent tweet, Billboard stated that “Attacca,” which was published on October 22, is the No. 1 best-selling album in the United States this week.

“This week’s best-selling albums are as follows: 1. @pledis 17 9th mini album: Attacca (EP) Blue Banisters by @lanadelrey 3. Future Past @duranduran 4. The Lockdown Sessions by @eltonofficial The tweet stated, “5. @RollingStones Tattoo You.”

Just four months after releasing “Your Choice,” members of the boyband gave their thoughts on their return album “Attacca.”

“We’re not taking any breaks,” Hoshi said to Billboard, adding, “We worked even harder because we can’t meet everyone in person right now.” “At the very least, we wanted to connect more regularly through our music.” “The sort of love we intended to convey through this album conveys the notion that no matter where you stand or how you appear, ‘you’ will always be the best and most valuable existence to’me,” S.Coups concluded.

Just days after its release on June 18, “Your Choice” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart, selling a total of 20,500 copies in the United States in the week ending June 24.

Seventeen had previously stated in a tweet that fans will be able to make their own version of “Rock With You” thanks to the availability of an audio kit including the song’s stems.

"We compose our own music," says the group. It's now your time! Make your own music and share it with others. "Let's have some fun with Seventeen," said the tweet.