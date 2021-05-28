With his Broadway Karaoke, Billy Porter completely stole the 2019 Tony Awards.

This actor is well recognized for his performance as the MC and “elder” Pray Tell in the film Pose. Billy Porter, on the other hand, is a Broadway star who gave a brief performance at the 2019 Tony Awards.

Here’s all we know about Porter’s impromptu moment, which stole the show.

On the FX drama series ‘Pose,’ Billy Porter plays Pray Tell.

Porter played the MC and House of Evangelista member: Pray Tell on FX’s drama series for multiple seasons. This HIV-positive character spread positivity wherever he went (unless he was talking to Candy).

Porter won a Tony Award for his performance in the Broadway musical Kinky Boots outside of this drama series. At one commercial break during the 2019 Emmy Awards, he showed off his singing skills.

During the 2019 Tony Awards, Billy Porter did some Broadway karaoke.

During a segment on James Corden’s Late Late Show, the host revealed that some cameras were not even rolling. As a result, they used phone footage to accurately capture the performance.

The saddest part was that it was during a commercial break, so it wasn’t broadcast on television,” Corden revealed. With ad-libs and an unintentional key change, this actor sang “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” from the Broadway classic Gypsy.

The singer worked his way up to the stage, starting from his seat. For his spontaneous performance, this actor received a standing ovation from the audience and a hug from Corden.

From Billy Porter’s Side-Eye to Peter Dinklage’s Good-bye, Here’s What You Didn’t See on TV at the 2019 Emmys

Billy Porter was the first member of the original ensemble of FX’s… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.