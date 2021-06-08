With her husband Mark Consuelo’s higher salary, Kelly Ripa’s Hollywood pay gap hit home.

Kelly Ripa, a morning talk show personality, and her husband, actor Mark Consuelos, recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

The pair met in 1995 while working on the ABC daytime drama All My Children. They have three children together.

Since then, the popular combo has worked in the entertainment business.

The host of Live with Kelly and Ryan opened up about her experiences with gender pay disparities in Hollywood. She expresses her surprise upon learning that her Riverdale husband earned more than she did on the same show.

The host of America’s favorite morning talk show

Ripa, who was born in 1970, recently celebrated her 50th birthday on the morning talk program she co-hosts with Ryan Seacrest of American Idol fame.

After replacing Kathie Lee Gifford on Live with Regis and Kelly in 2001, she made her start in morning television with Regis Philbin on Live with Regis and Kelly. The show lasted until 2011, when Philbin stepped down and was replaced by NFL player Michael Strahan.

Live is still going strong two decades later, with Seacrest by her side. For Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, Ripa has received 11 Daytime Emmy Awards. It is the most-watched daytime talk program on television, according to Hello Magazine, especially among “women between the ages of 25 and 54.”

“Kelly immediately lit up the room, and we realized there was something special,” executive producer Michael Gelman told Entertainment Weekly of Ripa’s arrival on the show. Because she wasn’t an experienced broadcaster at the time, she had a certain charisma, comedy, and quickness that was truly innate. She simply possessed the “It” factor.”

“She always has a story to tell, she’s always got a joke, she’s always got a reaction,” Seacrest said of his co-host. She also contributes a lot of enthusiasm, honesty, and sincerity to the show.”

Ripa is married to a ‘Riverdale’ hottie.

