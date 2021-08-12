With Heather Rae Young’s original wedding plans, Tarek El Moussa felt “something was off.”

Tarek El Moussa has opened all about why he and his fiancée Heather Rae Young ultimately chose to cancel their wedding preparations.

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old HGTV personality took to Instagram to share more information about his and Young’s choice to employ a new wedding planner ahead of their big day. In his caption, he uploaded a video of their last wedding preparations and went into great detail about what actually happened.

“We got our first sneak peek [sic]of what our wedding will look like yesterday… I was looking at all the details and patterns, but all I could think about was how blessed I am to be marrying the love of my life,” she said. El Moussa penned a letter.

When he observed how his fiancée had been “extremely freaked out” with just about everything, the “Flip or Flop” star knew “something was awry” with their original wedding planning with their wedding planner.

“At that point, we had already settled on the wedding site and had put out our save the dates, but it’s not official until it’s official, and I wanted to make sure Heather had a good time, so… we decided to swap things up,” he explained.

Even though they already had a wedding site, El Moussa told his Instagram followers that they chose to change it after falling in love with a new place. When he was able to acquire their “ideal place,” he said he pulled some ties and created some magic to surprise Young.

The television personality explained that he and his future wife-to-be altered their original wedding plans because they wanted their wedding to be “a really wonderful celebration” that also served as a milestone in their journey to “spending the rest of our lives with each other as a family.”

El Moussa’s revelation comes just one day after the 33-year-old actress revealed on social media that they had sent a “just kidding” email to their guests as a follow-up to their invites since they had just made some major modifications to their wedding plans.

Young disclosed in an Instagram post on Monday that they decided to go in a different way after hiring a new wedding planner and booking a new wedding venue.

El Moussa and Young met for the first time on July 4, 2019, nearly a year after the former's divorce.