With ‘Face Off,’ Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson makes his rap debut.

With a guest appearance on Tech N9ne’s new track “Face Off,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson makes his rap debut.

The “Jungle Cruise” hero, 49, is delving into music with Tech N9ne, King Iso, and Joey Cool on the track “Face Off,” after conquering the wrestling ring, box office, TV ratings, and even tequila sales. The track is from Tech N9ne’s latest album, “ASIN9NE,” which was released on Friday through Strange Music.

“It’s about tribe, it’s about power, we don’t stop eating, we don’t stop devouring.” Put in the effort. Put in the time and take what is rightfully ours. My veins are black and Samoan, and my culture is rife with Strange. Johnson raps in the song, “I alter the game, so what’s my motherf—kin’ name?”

“If you want to bring it to the people, desecration, slander,” he continues. “Now that we’re face to face, we’re escalatin’ when I have to put boots on my a—es.” When I’m rumblin’, I’m going to be mean on you like a dream, and you’re going to scream, ‘Mama.’ So offer drama to King Brahma (Then what?) who would come at you with severe mana.” Johnson admitted in an interview with Variety that he has always been a great music enthusiast. “Anytime I can incorporate some musical aspects into my films, I always adore doing that,” he said.

But, despite the fact that he’s been offered numerous opportunities to appear on songs over the years, this is the first time he’s actually accepted one. He stated, “It simply has to feel right.”

The “Jumanji” star had previously appeared on Wyclef Jean’s song “It Doesn’t Matter” in 2000, yelling his catchphrase but not rapping. Johnson, on the other hand, knew it was the appropriate time when he received a message from Tech N9ne on Instagram.

“I knew I could make this work when Tech texted me. “Just in terms of our work ethic and ambition, we’re on the same page,” Johnson told Variety.

For years, Johnson has been spreading Tech N9ne’s songs on social media. They met on the set of the NFL comedy “Ballers” for the first time. “The most famous person on the planet replied to me!” Do you understand what I’m saying? I’m pumped. “We’re all pumped!” During a phone conversation with the outlet, Tech N9ne claimed.

According to the site, Tech N9ne wanted a fighter on the track because he wanted it to be a hype-up song that could be played in stadiums or gyms.

