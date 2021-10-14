With ‘Couples Quiz,’ Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly put their love to the test.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) have revealed their bucket lists, tattoos, and relationship details, including how they “breathed each other” on their first date.

The couple participated in a couple quiz hosted by “British GQ,” in which they took turns asking each other questions. Fox began the lighthearted inquiry by asking MGK how many tattoos she has and if he recalls the William Shakespeare and Friedrich Nietzsche quotations etched on her body.

Because the “Papercuts” singer couldn’t recall the quotes, Fox gave him a half-point for answering the question partially correctly.

She then asked him about the top item on her bucket list, which he accurately identified as “getting abducted by a UFO.”

The actress from “Jennifer’s Body” requested Kelly to identify one of her hidden talents, which caused him to raise his eyebrows, making Fox apprehensive. “Don’t you dare, Buddha,” she said, referring to him by his nickname. “Don’t even think about it. Only PG-13 responses will be accepted.” The vocalist of “Paper Cuts” then complimented her on her brilliance.

When it was MGK’s turn, he began with the tattoo question, which Fox struggled to answer. “I couldn’t say because you tattooed on top of your tattoos, so it’s practically difficult to compute,” she said.

During their conversation, they also discussed their first date, which took place at a Topanga Canyon picnic with sushi and roses.

“We breathed each other on our first date. That’s exactly what we did “Kelly, the Machine Gun, recounted. “And then there was our second date…” And, while they didn’t mind sharing a lot of information throughout the quiz, they were tight-lipped on a few topics. The actress from “Transformers” questioned MGK about her favorite way to unwind, to which the star of “Bloody Valentine” responded with a question of his own.

“Would you like to inform them of the doctor’s findings?” “We cannot say anything on TV,” Fox argued when MGK inquired. The footage cut out just as it appeared the musician was about to reveal the truth.

The Transformers actress warned her partner, “You are insane.” “We can’t say it in front of the camera. That is my preferred method of unwinding after a long day. What is my favorite way to unwind after a long day?” MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, also aced this question, listing sipping tea and having. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.