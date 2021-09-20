With Christina Haack, Ant Anstead, and Renee Zellweger, Tarek El Moussa discusses his film “Big Extended Family.”

Following his divorce from Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa has grown a large extended family.

From 2009 to 2018, El Moussa, 40, and Haack, 38, were married. She married Ant Anstead after their divorce, but they divorced two years later. She’s dating Joshua Hall now, whereas Anstead is dating Renée Zellweger. They’re all part of one huge family for the “Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa” star.

“At this point, we’ve gotten to know each other a little bit,” El Moussa said of Anstead to Us Weekly on Thursday.

“And my kids and his kids are like family to me, and it’s like a large extended family,” he continued.

El Moussa and Haack have two children together: Taylor, 10 years old, and Brayden, 6 years old. The “Christina on the Coast” actress and Anstead have one kid together, Hudson, who is two years old. With his ex-wife Louise Anstead, Anstead has two children, Amelie, 17, and Archie, 15.

In September 2020, Anstead and Haack announced their separation. In June, their divorce was formalized. Meanwhile, El Moussa has been engaged to Heather Rae Young, star of “Selling Sunset,” since July of last year.

The hybrid dynamic, according to El Moussa, is beneficial to the group. He explained, “You got me, you got Heather, you got Ant, you got Renée, you got Christina, you got Josh, you got Taylor, you got Brayden.” “It’s a modern-day family, then.”

El Moussa also spoke about Anstead’s new relationship with the “Bridget Jones’s Diary” actress.

He said, “I think it’s fantastic.” “It’s all quite amusing. A group of reality stars is so cliched. We’re all acquainted.”

Young, 34, previously stated that maintaining a tight relationship with Anstead is crucial because El Moussa’s children, as well as Haack and the “Celebrity IOU: Joyride” co-son, host’s are siblings. They hoped that all of the children would be able to “grow up together,” she said.

“Having a good connection has been nice, and the kids are the most important thing. We all remember that that is the most important thing to us, and the health and happiness of the children is our top priority,” she told Us Weekly.

Young also indicated an interest in going on a double date with Anstead and his Oscar-winning actress fiancée, whom she called “wonderful.”

While she and El Moussa stay close with Anstead, Young said she and El Moussa maintain a good distance from Haack.

When, according to Young, it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.