With Anthony Gordon’s entrance to Everton, Rafa Benitez makes an Alex Iwobi form prediction.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez says he still believes in Alex Iwobi, saying, “I can see Iwobi giving us more.”

On Sunday, the Blues winger had a horrible afternoon against West Ham United, wasting a golden opportunity to put the Blues ahead in the first half and struggling to make an effect in the game.

With little over 10 minutes of normal time remaining at Goodison Park, Iwobi was replaced by Anthony Gordon, who had been granted his fourth league start of the season, as Benitez’s side attempted to respond to Angelo Ogbonna’s header.

Before the international break, Gordon had starred in Everton’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United, and Benitez has stated that squad rotation will be important at the club.

The Blues manager feels Gordon, who is 20 years old, can continue to improve and that Iwobi will improve on his weekend performance.

When questioned why he benched Gordon, Benitez responded, “I was talking with Anthony.”

“He’s a player that is incredibly explosive, and while it is a good characteristic to have, it isn’t the most important quality in this circumstance.

“He’s a player who is still learning and developing, and he has the potential to make an impact off the bench.”

“Iwobi worked really hard today [Sunday], and it was more difficult for him when Gordon came into the game.

“I can see him becoming better, and Iwobi is giving us more.”

“We can talk about chances and whether they were good or terrible, but we have a squad and we have to utilise it, and we have to make sure these players are working hard and that we support and encourage them.”