With alcoholic hot drinks, Liverpool’s Bombed out Church will host a week of Halloween films.

The Bombed Out Church is showing a total of 14 scary movies, including family favorites, 80s classics, and horrifying pictures for mature moviegoers.

The Shining showing on October 31 has already sold out, but tickets for the remaining 13 films, which will be presented from November 1 to November 7, are still available.

A bar will also serve boozy hot drinks, hot chocolates, beers, spirits, prosecco, and other beverages. There will also be a selection of munchies available.

You can bring blankets, pillows, and warm clothes with you to make yourself particularly comfortable – or to hide behind.

Heroes will also receive complimentary tickets to an exclusive showing of The Addams Family on October 30 at St Luke’s Bombed Out Church. You can enter the competition by tagging someone you think is a hero and explaining why you chose them.

Tickets are currently on sale and can be found here.