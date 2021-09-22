With a same-sex dance partner, Jojo Siwa makes her DWTS debut.

Jojo Siwa made history as the first same-sex dancing couple on the American version of “Dancing With The Stars” with professional dancer Jenna Johnson.

In the season 30 debut of the show Monday night, the 18-year-old “J Team” star danced a well-received quickstep to Jet’s “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” with Johnson, 27.

Johnson fell during a segment of their dance routine, but the pair recovered and received a 29 out of 40 from the judges, who praised their effort.

As Siwa and Johnson finished their dance routine as the episode’s final performers, EW quoted Judge Bruno Tonioli as remarking, “I’m so high I could knock the rafter.”

“This is a whole new experience for me. I’ve never done any ballroom dancing before. On Monday’s show, Siwa commented, “It’s a learning experience that I’m more than ready for.”

Siwa came to Instagram after the concert to brag about how much she enjoyed it and how she got the highest score of the night.

“You,” she wrote. Betta. WINK!!! That was the best thing I’ve ever seen!!!! I can’t believe week one is already over!!! @jennajohnson I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect mate! Thank you for guiding me through this process while making it the most enjoyable experience I’ve ever had. The DWTS CREW is incredible, and the entire CAST is a blast! Making history and having the highest score of the night was a dream come true for me. Pursue your dreams and have faith in yourself. Know that I adore you all and that I am beaming with pride right now since we accomplished our goal!!!”

Siwa danced in a brilliant orange crop top and sparkling purple trousers, wearing her distinctive sparkly bows.

Johnson commented, “I’m so proud of you!!!” in the comments area of Siwa’s post, along with a stream of same-sex couple emojis.

The professional dancer, who has been on “Dancing With The Stars” since 2016, also congratulated Jojo on making history on the show on her Instagram account.

“History has been written. Siwa, JoJo. There aren’t enough words to explain how much I admire you. I knew you were going to transform my life the instant I met you. She added, “You are full of love, joy, positivity, and GLITTER!!!”

Johnson also complimented Siwa for “saving” her during the dancing routine when she faltered.

