With a large painting, the building is being transformed into a ‘heroes’ chronology.

On the side of a community hall, a large mural celebrating Birkenhead’s great past is being painted.

The mural, which is located on the outside of the St. James Centre on Laird Street, honors the history of north Birkenhead and some of its residents, including football icon Dixie Dean and Lady Mary Ann Mercer, the town’s first female mayor.

The mural, which was commissioned by Cradle to Career and the North Birkenhead Development Trust and is being painted by artist Joseph Venning, is expected to be finished next week and depicts a timeline of people and events in the town’s history.

READ MORE: A three-year-old makes a “scary” discovery close to her mother’s head while she sleeps

Eve Barrett, trust manager for the North Birkenhead Development Trust, which manages the St James Centre, and chair of the Cradle to Career Community Working Group, said the painting, which is part of the #OurNorthEnd campaign, intends to “promote pride” in the community.

“The North Birkenhead Development Trust is happy to be a part of the #OurNorthEnd campaign to build local pride, as well as the Cradle to Career initiative, of which this is just one component,” she said.

“It’s quite thrilling to be a part of something that aims to change the system rather than simply dealing with the problems that the system causes.”

“North Birkenhead has a proud history, and this painting commemorates that,” said Cradle to Career program director Steve Baker.

Cradle to Career, a multi-million pound initiative that aims to enhance the lives of children and young people in North Birkenhead by raising literacy standards, helping families, and providing opportunities for residents aged up to 20 years old, was launched earlier this month.

The effort is supported by philanthropic gifts from the Steve Morgan Foundation and the SHINE Trust, totaling nearly £3 million over three years.

“The Cradle to Career initiative will do more than increase community pride, it will bring together schools, local organizations, and government services to together enhance the future for children and young people,” said Steve Baker.

For artist Joseph Venning, whose latest commissions include the Liver Building and the. The summary comes to a close.