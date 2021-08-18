With a knife, a thug in a stroller threatened a train rider.

Before robbing a railway rider of £200, a thug with a baby in a pram threatened him with a knife.

The victim and two pals boarded the train in Southport before being approached by a thug carrying a baby and a woman.

During the journey, the man conversed with the victim before ordering him to empty his pockets and taking £200 from his grasp.

He then raised his top, claiming to have a knife, and ordered the victim to exit the train at Birkdale, threatening him with violence.

The incident occurred at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21. Detectives from the British Transport Police (BTP) are investigating.

Officers have published a CCTV image of a man who could be able to help them with their investigation.

Contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and citing reference 333 of 21/07/21 if you recognize him or have any information.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

