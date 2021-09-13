With a domestic haul of $35.8 million, ‘Shang-Chi’ maintains its box office dominance.

After grossing $35.8 million in its second weekend, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” remains at the top of the North American box office.

For the second week in a running, the PG-13 superhero solo reigned supreme at the box office, with strong ticket sales in the 4,300 theaters where it is presently playing across North America.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Simu Liu-starrer has already beaten “Black Widow’s” $25.8 million second-week box office, making it the biggest second weekend box office performer since the coronavirus outbreak began.

However, compared to its $90 million opening weekend performance, “Shang-Chi” suffered a dramatic dip in ticket sales. Nonetheless, the film’s total domestic box office receipts of $145.6 million are noteworthy in and of themselves.

According to CNET, “Shang-Chi” has already grossed $257.6 million worldwide, and it is anticipated to surpass $400 million by the end of its theatrical run.

This is wonderful news for the Marvel film, which was only released in theaters, unlike other huge films like “Black Widow,” “Mulan,” and “Raya and the Last Dragon,” which were released simultaneously on Netflix.

Ryan Reynolds’ “Free Guy” came in second with $5.8 million and finally crossed the $100 million milestone at the American box office. After five weeks in theaters, it had a total gross of $101.8 million.

According to Deadline, the comedy-action film has already grossed $276.6 million worldwide, with $76.3 million coming from China, making it the country’s third highest-grossing motion picture since theaters reopened in July 2020.

“Malignant,” a Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema film, debuted in third with a mediocre $5.57 million in its opening weekend. It’s worth mentioning that the picture premiered in cinemas and on HBO Max on the same day.

In its third week, MGM and Universal’s slasher film “Candyman” came in fourth with $4.8 million. “The Jungle Cruise,” which was in cinemas for seven weeks and earned $2.4 million, rounds out the top five.