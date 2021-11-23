With a comment on Nick Jonas’ workout video, Priyanka Chopra appears to address the breakup rumors.

The marriage of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is still going strong.

Chopra, 39, recently removed both the last names Chopra and Jonas from her social media profiles, leading to speculation about the health of her relationship with her 29-year-old singer spouse.

The “Quantico” actress, on the other hand, appeared to put an end to the separation rumors by leaving a thirsty comment on a workout video Jonas shared on Instagram on Monday.

“Damn! I died in your arms just now “She added heart-eye, sweating, and red heart emojis to the post in her remark.

Jonas was seen in the video doing some hard bicep exercises while staring at himself in the mirror.

Despite Chopra’s statement, some followers questioned her decision to remove her last names from her social media pages.

“However, why would you erase his surname from your username?” enquired one Instagram user.

“Just a thought, [Priyanka], Nick hasn’t commented on your articles in a while.

Why are you interested in pursuing him? He should promote you as well, as a loving family “another supporter chimed in.

She might be “commenting merely to prove [they’re] not getting divorced,” according to a third user.

Many admirers, on the other hand, were relieved to see that Chopra and Jonas’ romance is still going strong.

“Thank you for putting an end to the ridiculous rumor,” one fan said. “I guess they’re fine!” said another user.

With a heart-eye emoji, another fan added, “The luckiest girl and the luckiest guy having each other.”

Apart from Chopra’s decision to remove both last names from her social media pages, there has been no other sign that the two stars are having marital issues.

The couple celebrated their first Diwali together earlier this month in their $20 million Encino, California, home. According to Chopra, they hosted a party at their new property where their family and friends, including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, danced “the night away.”

Chopra and Jonas shared many photographs of their star-studded celebration in honor of the festival of lights on social media. The actress wrote in the caption that the event made her feel “at home.” Chopra talked about her hubby as well. “And to the best husband and partner in the world, @nickjonas, you are the stuff of dreams. I’m in love with you. My heart is overflowing with gratitude and joy “she penned