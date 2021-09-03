With a bold statement, Paddy Pimblett intends to put UFC CEO Dana White “in a headlock.”

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett has stated that in order to clinch a deal, he intends to put UFC president Dana White and the rest of the officials in a headlock.

The Liverpool fighter will make his UFC debut this weekend in Las Vegas, where he will battle Luigi Vendramini on the undercard of Derek Brunson vs Darren Till.

Pimblett, who has previously turned down the UFC, is hoping to make an impression on his debut in the octagon and believes he will be granted a contract.

If UFC decides to make that move, Pimblett’s performances will be crucial, and the 26-year-old is convinced they’ll seize the opportunity.

“I’ve always understood it’s not a question of if, but when the UFC will sign me. It was always going to happen. Take a look at me. I have the personality, the appearance, and the ability to fight. He told reporters, “I’m a marketer’s wet dream.”

“It’s fantastic to be here. I’m looking forward to going to the [UFC Performance Institute] later today. It’ll be the first time I’ve ever gone there. All of the necessary UFC officials have arrived. All the top brass, lad.

“Everyone wants to see the new cash chow, lad,” says the narrator. The new major character. So, lad, I’ve come to headlock Dana, Hunter, Sean Shelby, and Mick Maynard. Later, I’m going to put them all in a headlock and tell them who the new kid on the block is.

“I’m going to be the new face of this sport, and I’m not going to do it with a 29-28 decision,” he says.

Pimblett has a 16-3 record in the UFC, while Vendramini has a 9-2 record heading into UFC 36.

Along with Pimblett’s debut, an adrenaline-packed evening of action awaits on Saturday, including the latest bout for Mancunian Tom Aspinall.