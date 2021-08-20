With a bike ride, Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz fuel dating rumors: ‘They’re More Than Friends,’ according to a report.

When Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz were seen getting close on a bike ride in New York City this week, it sparked romance rumors.

Tatum, 41, and Kravitz, 32, were caught going for a stroll together in the East Village on Wednesday, months after generating and denying dating rumors. The two appeared to be enjoying each other’s company in images obtained by Page Six, and they exchanged a few chuckles.

They were also observed taking a bike ride together. The “21 Jump Street” star was photographed riding on the peg of his black BMX bike, with the “High Fidelity” actress wrapping her arms over his shoulders.

For the occasion, both were dressed casually in black tees and trousers. Kravitz wore black sunglasses and carried a large green tote bag.

Tatum and Kravitz’s relationship had grown into something more as they worked together, according to an unidentified source.

“With Channing and Zoe, there’s more than a friendship going on,” one insider told the publication. “They spend a lot of time together and have a good time. They’re more than just co-stars or close pals. Their friendship has blossomed into much more.”

The two met on the set of Kravitz’s directorial debut, the thriller “Pussy Island.” The story follows Frida, a cocktail waitress in Los Angeles who develops a crush on Tatum’s philanthropist and computer mogul character Slater King.

During a June interview with Deadline about the film, Tatum and Kravitz gushed about each other.

When it came to hiring Tatum, Kravitz remarked, “Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character.” “I just knew from ‘Magic Mike’ and his live shows that he’s a true feminist, and I wanted to work with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter,” she says.

“I was astonished when Zo phoned me about this,” the “Step Up” performer stated. “I had never heard of her before. I’d seen her in movies and knew she produced ‘High Fidelity,’ which I’d seen, but I had no idea she was creating at this level, where she wanted to direct. This came out of nowhere, and the topic matter made me wonder, ‘Why are you considering me for this?’

No one else has given Tatum the chance to “play a part like this,” he claimed. He went on to say that the part was both “frightening and freeing,” allowing him to do what he wanted. Brief News from Washington Newsday.