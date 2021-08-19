With a £25 yard leaf fence, a Home Bargains shopper makes “wall goals.”

After finding a new product from Home Bargains, customers are eager to make their own garden ‘leaf fence,’ with some describing the effect as ‘fantastic.’

Even though summer is more than halfway over, many are still looking for ways to improve their gardens.

Home Bargains published a video last week from Instagram user @greyobsessedhouse, who had utilized the store’s Laurel Leaf Fence, which is available in select stores.

Primark’s ‘wonderful’ £15 botanical bedroom set is a must-have for consumers.

The video demonstrated how easy it is to make a panel of leaf fencing with the product. Artificial flowers and neon light signs were added by @greyobsessedhouse to complete the look.

“Wall goals,” Home Bargains captioned the video on its Instagram account. How gorgeous does our Lorrel Leaf Fence look in the garden of @greyobsessedhouse? Available now for £24.99 in select stores, with more stock arriving in the coming weeks!”

The post received 5.6k likes, and the business was flooded with positive feedback. “Love it!” remarked Itsemmagray_.

“Isn’t this nice,” Karen.elizabeth__ commented, tagging a friend.

“Looks great,” Ladyvix1 said.

Suzanneschofield11 described it as “Stunning” and added a heart eye emoji to her post.

Instagram

Lindashaw6 called it “beautiful,” while Makeupbycarlaknight called it “fabulous.”

“This would give your fence some height.. more privacy,” Joballard_ commented, tagging a buddy.

“This is cute,” said lavinialoft.